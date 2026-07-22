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Home / World / Lula signs law to strengthen Brazil's sovereignty in medicines, vaccine production

Lula signs law to strengthen Brazil's sovereignty in medicines, vaccine production

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ANI
Updated At : 06:53 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Sao Paulo [Brazil], July 22 (ANI): Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday signed into law legislation establishing Brazil's National Health Strategy for the Health Economic-Industrial Complex (CEIS), a major initiative aimed at strengthening the country's autonomy and sovereignty in the production of medicines, vaccines, medical supplies and healthcare equipment, as reported by Brasil 247.

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According to Brasil 247, the legislation originates from Bill No. 2,583/2020, which was introduced in Brazil's Chamber of Deputies and later reported in the Senate by Senator Rogerio Carvalho. The new law establishes a long-term public policy designed to reinforce Brazil's healthcare infrastructure, reduce the vulnerability of the country's Unified Health System (SUS), and lessen its dependence on imported pharmaceutical products, biotechnology inputs and essential medical technologies.

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The legislation lays down a comprehensive framework for public procurement, financing mechanisms and the regulation of strategic healthcare products. It also seeks to strengthen domestic research, technological innovation and industrial development, with a focus on expanding Brazil's capacity to manufacture critical healthcare supplies.

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According to Senator Rogerio Carvalho, transforming the policy into law provides greater regulatory stability, creating a more predictable environment for long-term public and private investments. He said the measure would encourage sustainable growth in the health sector without increasing public spending, while ensuring continuity of strategic healthcare policies beyond changes in government.

The law also consolidates a series of initiatives aimed at enhancing Brazil's ability to respond independently to public health emergencies, including future pandemics, while improving the country's preparedness to meet routine healthcare demands. By expanding domestic production capabilities, the government hopes to strengthen national health security and reduce disruptions caused by global supply chain challenges.

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In addition to improving healthcare resilience, the legislation is expected to boost Brazil's health technology and innovation sectors by encouraging investment in research and development and supporting the creation of qualified jobs. The government views the initiative as an important step toward building a stronger, more self-reliant healthcare system capable of ensuring wider access to essential medicines and medical technologies for the Brazilian population. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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