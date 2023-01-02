Lula sworn in as Brazil's President

Brasilia, January 1

Leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president of Brazil on Sunday under tightened security in the capital Brasilia.

Lula narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in October to win an unprecedented third presidential term after a hiatus that saw him spend a year and a half behind bars on corruption convictions that were later overturned. Now, he faces the daunting challenge of improving Brazil’s stagnant economy while also uniting a country that has become polarised under Bolsonaro. — Reuters