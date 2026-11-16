Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won a surprise reelection victory in late October, but he faces a multitude of challenges on issues ranging from the economy and public security to relations with the United States.

While Lula ultimately bested challenger Flavio Bolsonaro by 4.4 million votes after trailing him in the first round, the country remains deeply divided, and many voters expressed dissatisfaction with the leftist president's most recent term, which began in 2023.

Bolsonaro refused to recognise the result of the election, declared himself the victim of electoral fraud without providing evidence and fled to Miami. He has vowed to lead a fortified opposition from the US.

As Lula prepares to begin his next term, here is a look at challenges ahead.

Advertisement

Doubts over fiscal policy

Lula is facing pressure from investors who had counted on Bolsonaro winning the election after the far-right candidate received more votes than Lula on October 4. Markets did not react well to his loss.

Brazil's currency, the real, dropped by 12 per cent against the dollar the day after the election, while the stock market tumbled nearly 14 per cent and has not rebounded since.

Investors believed a Bolsonaro victory would rein in government spending and are concerned about Lula's future fiscal policy, said Sergio Vale, chief economist at consultancy firm MB Associados.

Advertisement

"Lula and the government have vowed not to touch spending while keeping all the promises made these last few years," said Vale.

"Unfortunately, they're not compatible with fiscal responsibility." Lula's government recently unveiled plans to save up to 60 billion reais (USD 10.6 billion) in public funds through curbs on tax breaks and spending caps - a proposal that is currently moving through Congress.

During Lula's third term, Brazil's public debt grew from around 7.2 trillion reais (USD 1.3 trillion) in 2022 to 11.1 trillion reais (USD 2 trillion) this year, which analysts say spurred inflation and contributed to high interest rates ultimately remaining unchanged at 13.75 per cent despite variations over the course of the term.

Advertisement

The high cost of living also left many Brazilians unhappy with the state of the economy despite record-low unemployment.

A hostile Congress

Lula will face a Congress that shifted further to the right in October's legislative elections. Bolsonaro's Liberal Party secured the largest blocs in both houses, gaining an extra 23 seats in the lower house and nearly doubling its Senate seats, mostly at the expense of centrist parties.

Despite Bolsonaro's departure for Miami, his party will remain a force to be reckoned with, retaining instruments to block governmental proposals and even challenge judicial authorities.

Bolsonaro's congressional allies want, above all, to impeach Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who chaired the investigation that led to President Jair Bolsonaro serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempting a coup.

Their efforts would be helped if Rogerio Marinho, Bolsonaro's campaign coordinator, becomes Senate president. He announced his candidacy last week, promising not to focus solely on impeachment. But, he said, "We will not turn a blind eye, because no one is above the law."

Entrenchment of criminal gangs

Brazilians cited crime as a top concern ahead of the election, and insecurity featured prominently in the election cycle.

While Brazil's homicide rate last year fell to its lowest level since 2012, the country continues to face the expansion of criminal activities that use digital technology and online platforms, violence against vulnerable groups - including people of colour, women and children - and the need to modernise security and justice institutions, according to this year's annual report from the Brazilian Forum on Public Safety.

Drug-trafficking gangs have expanded their reach in recent years and are now present in large swathes of the country, including parts of the Amazon rainforest, while paramilitary-type militias have entrenched their power in Rio and other states.

Brazil's Senate recently approved legislation that strengthens the government's power to fight criminal gangs. Lula has touted the changes as key to tackling one of his nation's biggest problems.

Caught between US and China

Navigating the rivalry between the US and China will be key in Lula's fourth term, said Ana Garcia, an international relations professor at the Rural Federal University of Rio de Janeiro.

Relations between Brazil and the US fell to an all-time low during Lula's third term, after the Trump administration imposed several rounds of tariffs. Meanwhile, ties with China deepened, displeasing the US, analysts say.

But Democrats' sweeping gains in the midterm election also reflected a repudiation of Trump's tariffs, and pressure to reduce them - including those targeting Brazil - is likely to increase, Garcia said.

Garcia expects Flavio Bolsonaro and his brother Eduardo, who lives in Texas, to continue lobbying Trump administration allies against Lula's government. But Democrats may increase scrutiny of Trump's policies abroad. In September, 31 Democratic members of Congress sent a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accusing the Trump administration of "an apparent effort to interfere with, and potentially undermine" Brazil's election.

"The midterms were a rude awakening for the Bolsonaros," Garcia said.