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Home / World / Luxembourg's Deputy PM Xavier Bettel arrives in India for official visit

Luxembourg's Deputy PM Xavier Bettel arrives in India for official visit

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ANI
Updated At : 07:57 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): As India and Europe continue to deepen their partnership, Xavier Bettel, the Deputy Prime Mnister and Foreign Minister of Luxembourg, arrived in India for an official visit.

Bettel will undertake a three-day official visit to India, during which he will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital.

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"A warm welcome to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel @Xavier_Bettel of Luxembourg on his arrival in New Delhi for an Official visit. The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the multifaceted relations between India and Luxembourg," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

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According to a statement issued by the ministry on Saturday, during the visit from September 7 to September 9, the Deputy PM will also visit Chennai for engagements at IIT Madras and the inauguration of a new SES campus.

He is slated to meet EAM on Monday at the Hyderabad House. On Tuesday, he will travel to Chennai, where he is scheduled to visit the IIT Madras campus and tour the IIT Madras Research Park and later visit and inaugurate a new SES campus.

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The visit follows Jaishankar's engagement with Bettel in Luxembourg earlier this year, where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and areas for greater collaboration, including FinTech, space and Artificial Intelligence.

During that meeting, Jaishankar highlighted the longstanding relationship between India and Luxembourg.

India and Luxembourg established diplomatic relations in 1948 and enjoy warm and friendly relations marked by mutual understanding and cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Luxembourg opened its Embassy in New Delhi in February 2002 and also has honorary consuls in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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