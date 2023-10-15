Luxon set to become NZ PM after decisive victory

Auckland, October 14

Former businessman Christopher Luxon will be New Zealand's next Prime Minister after winning a decisive election victory on Saturday.

People voted for change after six years of a liberal government led for most of that time by Jacinda Ardern.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who spent just nine months in the top job after taking over from Ardern in January, told supporters late Saturday he had called Luxon to concede. Hipkins said it wasn't the result he wanted. “But I want you to be proud of what we achieved over the last six years,” he told supporters at an event in Wellington.

Ardern unexpectedly stepped down as prime minister in January, saying she no longer had “enough in the tank” to do the job justice. She won the last election in a landslide, but her popularity waned as people got tired of Covid restrictions and inflation threatened the economy.

Her departure left Hipkins, 45, to take over as leader. He had previously served as education minister and led the response to the pandemic.

With more than two-thirds of the vote counted, the National Party had about 40 per cent of the vote. Under country’s proportional voting system, Luxon, 53, was expected to form an alliance with the libertarian ACT Party. Meanwhile, the Labour Party that Hipkins leads was getting only a little over 25% of the vote — about half the proportion it got in the last poll under Ardern. — AP

#New Zealand