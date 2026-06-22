M777A2 howitzer support package worth USD 230 million for India ready to be concluded: US envoy Sergio Gor

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The proposed USD 230 million sustainment package for India's M777A2 ultra-light howitzers is ready to be concluded, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Monday, describing it as another step forward in the "growing" defence partnership between New Delhi and Washington.

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In a post on X, Gor said the proposed sale was ready to be concluded and would support India's national security objectives.

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"The United States and India continue to work together daily! Our defence partnership is GROWING. Just today, we announced a $230 million sale for a sustainment package for India's M777A2 ultra-light howitzers is ready to be concluded. This proposed sale supports the national security objectives of the United States while ensuring India maintains a key capability for its national defence," Gor said.

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The United States and India continue to work together daily! Our defense partnership is GROWING. Just today, we announced a $230 million sale for a sustainment package for India’s M777A2 ultra-light howitzers is ready to be concluded. This proposed sale supports the national… — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) June 22, 2026

His remarks come shortly after a notification was issued by the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency on June 17 mentioned that the proposed sale of the M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers would strengthen the India-US strategic relationship.

As per the DSCA, non-major defence equipment items to be included are ancillary items; spares; repair and return; training; technical assistance; field service representative; depot capability; and other related elements of logistics and program support, with the estimated total cost USD 230 million.

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The notification highlighted how it would improve India's capability to "meet current and future threats, strengthen homeland defence, and deter regional threats."

The statement noted in context of India how the proposed sale would "improve the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions".

As per the notification, the principal contractor will be BAE Systems located in Cumbria, UK.

This comes as the US State Department earlier in a statement issued May this year approved the possible sale of support services and related equipment for Apache attack helicopters and M777 ultra-light Howitzers to India in deals worth more than USD 428 million.

The proposed sale for Apache helicopters is estimated at USD 198.2 million and includes AH-64E Apache sustainment support services, and long-term sustainment support for M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers is worth around USD 230 million. The principal contractors for the Apache support package will be Boeing and Lockheed Martin, the State Department said.

India's association with the M777 howitzer dates back to 2017, when BAE Systems received a USD 542 million contract from the US Department of Defense to supply 145 M777 ultra-lightweight howitzers to the Indian Army under a Foreign Military Sale agreement between the governments of India and the United States.

The M777 is a 155mm lightweight towed artillery system designed for rapid deployment and high mobility. Developed initially for the US Marine Corps and the US Army, it can be transported by land, sea and air, allowing forces to quickly redeploy across different terrains.

According to BAE Systems, the battle-proven howitzer can strike targets at extended ranges while maintaining a relatively small logistical footprint. Besides India, the system is also operated by the United States, Canada and Australia, with total orders worldwide exceeding 1,200 units.(ANI)

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