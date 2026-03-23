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Home / World / Macron calls for "halt to attacks on energy facilities" in talks with Saudi Crown Prince

Macron calls for "halt to attacks on energy facilities" in talks with Saudi Crown Prince

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ANI
Updated At : 07:10 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Paris [France], March 23 (ANI): French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron on Monday held talks with Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

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Macron reaffirmed to him France's solidarity and commitment to contributing to the strengthening of Saudi Arabia's air defences.

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In a post on X, he said, "I have just held a conversation with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I reaffirmed to him France's solidarity and our commitment to contributing to the strengthening of Saudi Arabia's air defenses, at a time when the Kingdom is subjected to repeated and unacceptable attacks by Iranian missiles and drones."

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Macron stressed the need for Iran to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

"In the face of the risk of escalation spiraling out of control, it has become more necessary than ever for all warring parties to agree to a temporary halt to attacks on energy facilities and civilian infrastructure, and for Iran to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

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Macron called for responsibility and restraint.

"The current phase calls for responsibility and restraint, in order to create the conditions for resuming dialogue, which alone can guarantee peace and security for all. At this critical juncture, the G7 and the Gulf Cooperation Council should strengthen their coordination. France and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are working together in this direction."

Meanwhile, explosions were heard in Tehran, as per Al Jazeera.

Iran's Exiled Crowned Prince Reza Pahlavi on Monday asserted that Iran is not the Islamic Republic, adding that the regime here must be dismantled.

In a post on X, he said, "Iran is not the Islamic Republic. Iran's civilian infrastructure belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran. The Islamic Republic's infrastructure is the machinery of repression and terror used to keep that future from becoming reality. Iran must be protected. The regime must be dismantled." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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