Macron faces a tough fight as France votes on Sunday

Opinion polls still see Macron leading the first round and winning a runoff against Le Pen on April 24, but several surveys now say this is within the margin of error

Macron faces a tough fight as France votes on Sunday

Ballot papers for French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for re-election, are seen on a table during the first round of the 2022 French presidential election at a polling station in Paris, France, April 10, 2022. REUTERS

Paris, April 10  

Voting was under way in France on Sunday in the first round of a presidential election, with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen posing an unexpected threat to President Emmanuel Macron's re-election hopes.

Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and will close at 1800 GMT, when the first exit polls will be published. Such polls are usually very reliable in France.

Until just weeks ago, opinion polls pointed to an easy win for the pro-European Union, centrist Macron, who was boosted by his active diplomacy over Ukraine, a strong economic recovery and the weakness of a fragmented opposition.

But his late entry into the campaign, with only one major rally that even his supporters found underwhelming and his focus on an unpopular plan to increase the retirement age, have dented the president's ratings, along with a steep rise in inflation.

In contrast, the anti-immigration, eurosceptic far-right Le Pen has toured France confidently, all smiles, her supporters chanting "We will win! We will win!".

She has been boosted by a months-long focus on cost of living issues and a big drop in support for her rival on the far-right, Eric Zemmour.

Opinion polls still see Macron leading the first round and winning a runoff against Le Pen on April 24, but several surveys now say this is within the margin of error.

In Pontaumur, a village in central France, Simone Astier, 88, said had voted for Macron but without real conviction.

"I am never satisfied because there is always something that's not right. When I was young it was de Gaulle and for me no one has ever replaced him," she said, referring to French post-war president Charles de Gaulle.

In Sevres, just outside Paris, 62-year-old Gnagne N'dry said he had voted for Jean-Luc Melenchon, attracted by the radical left-winger's plans to raise the minimum wage, lower the retirement age and freeze petrol prices.

"His ideas are right for me, I am a taxi driver," he said.

"With him, I'd already be retired."

Melenchon has been running third in opinion polls and his campaign has called on left-wing voters of all stripes to switch to their candidate and send him into the runoff.

In Paris, early voters included Anne Hidalgo, mayor of the capital and socialist presidential candidate who has been lagging far behind the front-runners in opinion polls.

Macron, 44 and in office since 2017, spent the last days of campaigning trying to make the point that Le Pen's programme has not changed despite efforts to soften her image and that of her National Rally party.

Le Pen rejects allegations of racism and says her policies would benefit all French people, independently of their origins.

Assuming that Macron and Le Pen go through to the runoff, the president faces a problem: many left-wing voters have told pollsters that, unlike in 2017, they would not cast a ballot for Macron in the runoff purely to keep Le Pen out of power.

Macron will need to persuade them to change their minds and vote for him in the second round.

Sunday's vote will show who the unusually high number of late undecided voters will pick, and whether Le Pen, 53, can exceed opinion poll predictions and come out top in the first round.

Macron and Le Pen agree the outcome is wide open.

"Everything is possible," Le Pen told supporters on Thursday, while earlier in the week Macron warned his followers not to discount a Le Pen win.

"Look at what happened with Brexit, and so many other elections: what looked improbable actually happened," he said.  Reuters

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is Punjab Congress chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

2
Nation

Kartik Vasudev dreamt of going to Canada to pursue higher education but fate had other plans, says family

3
Punjab

Amrinder Raja Warring PPCC chief, Partap Singh Bajwa CLP leader

4
Nation

60-feet-long steel bridge stolen in Bihar’s Sasaram

5
World

Pakistan political crisis: Midnight no-trust vote ousts Imran Khan

6
World

Imran Khan leaves Pak PM's official residence

7
Punjab

Punjab Congress appointments: High command tries to maintain region, experience and caste balance

8
Punjab

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada; EAM expresses condolences

9
World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan holds emergency meeting of his Cabinet

10
World

Bilawal Bhutto accuses Imran of seeking military intervention by delaying vote

Don't Miss

View All
Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back
Trending

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back

Top Stories

PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, PTI’s Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM’s post

PML-N senior leaders Khawaja Asif and Rana Tanveer will act ...

Pakistan National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new Prime Minister

Pakistan National Assembly to meet again on Monday to elect new PM

Combined Opposition has already named PML-N president Shehba...

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan’s ouster

Pakistan immigration authorities on high alert to catch fleeing govt officials after Imran Khan’s ouster

Federal Investigation Agency and airport officials say that ...

Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen. Bajwa before ouster: Reports

Imran Khan tried to sack Pakistan Army Chief Gen Bajwa before ouster: Reports

Attempted effort for a ‘change’ failed as the Defence Minist...

BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership

BJP chief Nadda rules out change in Himachal leadership

Says the party will contest upcoming Assembly polls under th...

Cities

View All

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

4 gangsters among 16 held with arms & ammunition

Depleting green cover a cause for concern in Amritsar

Gang involved in smuggling weapons, drugs busted, 2 held

New Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh assumes charge

And the audience returns to theatre

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada, EAM expresses condolences

Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, shot in Canada; EAM expresses condolences

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

Act against guilty schools, parents ask UT Edu Secy

Monopolised sale of Books, uniform: Act against guilty schools, parents ask Chandigarh Education Secretary

Cab, auto drivers' strike on April 12 in tricity

Hold elections afresh, orders PU Chancellor

Depleting groundwater cause of concern: NGT

Tanda Karor village in Mohali devoid of basic amenities

Fire at Ghazipur landfill site, no casualty: Officials

Fire at Ghazipur landfill site, no casualty: Officials

IMD warns of ‘heat wave conditions’ in Delhi; maximum temperature to hover around 42 degrees Celsius

Fire breaks out at Delhi godown, no injuries

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

Online mediation can work wonders, says Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Cut in booster dose prices unlikely to increase footfall in Jalandhar

Farmers urge govt to release Rs 900-crore dues

Nawanshahr man takes on snatchers

13 minors rescued: Bihar man yet to find his 2 sons

Two-time gallantry awardee shares family’s love for olive green

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Redressing grievances of people top priority, says Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Two accused in oil trading company robbery identified in Ludhiana

17-year-old raped by teacher in Ludhiana

Educator booked for harassing minor girl

Man booked for rape bid on daughter-in-law in Ludhiana

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

Milk items found not fit for human consumption

2,455 beneficiaries jabbed against Covid in district

1,316 get degrees at Modi College

Purse snatched from woman

Patiala: Thrashed at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, elderly awaits justice