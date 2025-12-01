Macron, Merz and Starmer speak with Trump on ongoing Ukraine mediation efforts

By Reena Bhardwaj

Paris [France], December 11 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a call with US President Donald Trump to discuss the latest developments in the US-led mediation efforts on Ukraine, a French official said.

According to the official, the leaders welcomed the efforts undertaken to achieve a robust and lasting peace in Ukraine and to put an end to the killings. The official added that the intensive work is ongoing and will continue in the coming days as mediation efforts move forward.

The leaders agreed that this is a critical moment for Ukraine, for its people, and for the shared security of the Euro-Atlantic region, underscoring the importance of continued coordination among key partners.

As European officials work closely with Washington on Ukraine, Trump's interview published Tuesday revealed widening strains in transatlantic ties. US President Donald Trump criticised Europe's handling of immigration and the war in Ukraine, describing the region as "decaying" and "weak", comments that come amid growing unease between Washington and several long-standing allies.

In the Politico interview, Trump renewed pressure on Ukraine, urging President Volodymyr Zelensky to move ahead with elections despite the ongoing conflict and claiming Moscow currently had the "upper hand". His remarks followed the release of the administration's national security strategy, which drew sharp reactions from several European capitals.

Trump argued that migration policies had left European nations vulnerable, saying, "They want to be politically correct, and it makes them weak," adding that there were "some real stupid ones" among Europe's leaders. He also voiced frustration with Europe's role in Ukraine as discussions continue on a US-backed proposal to end the conflict.

Recalling a past exchange at a NATO summit, Trump said, "NATO calls me daddy," while criticising defence contributions, stating, "They talk, but they don't produce. And the war just keeps going on and on."

European governments, despite these tensions, have intensified efforts to maintain alignment with Washington since Trump's return to office--particularly on Ukraine. A French minister described the US strategy as an "extremely brutal clarification" of Washington's current stance.

In his interview, Trump said countries including Britain, France, Germany, Poland and Sweden were being "destroyed" by migration. He also criticised London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him "horrible, vicious, disgusting", prompting Khan to respond that Trump was "obsessed" with him.

On Ukraine, Trump reiterated calls for elections, saying, "I think it's an important time to hold an election. They're using war not to hold an election... It gets to a point where it's not a democracy anymore." Ukraine postponed its 2024 elections due to martial law following Russia's 2022 invasion.

He added it "would be nice" if Zelensky read the US proposal, noting that "a lot of people are dying." US negotiators held talks in Moscow last week and continued discussions with Ukrainian officials, though no breakthrough has been announced.

Zelensky, responding Tuesday, said he was "ready for the elections" if security could be ensured and indicated that Ukraine planned to send an updated version of its position on the US plan. (ANI)

