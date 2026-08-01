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Home / World / Macron thanks Australia, Lithuania for aid in combating wildfire in France

Macron thanks Australia, Lithuania for aid in combating wildfire in France

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ANI
Updated At : 09:03 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Paris [France], August 1 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday thanked Australia and Lithuania for deploying military aircraft and firefighting teams to aid the European nation against devastating wildfires.

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In separate posts on X, Macron wrote, "Thank you, Australia!" and "Thank you, Lithuania."

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His remarks come after Australia announced that it is dispatching specialised aviation assets and emergency responders to France as the country battles severe and widespread wildfires.

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Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the emergency deployment in a post on X, reaffirming Canberra's commitment to supporting international partners during climate emergencies.

The assistance package includes a heavy-lift CH-47D Chinook helicopter, a Bell 412 reconnaissance and support aircraft, and specialised personnel to support local ground and air operations.

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"Australia is deploying firefighting assets and teams... to support the response to devastating wildfires in France," Senator Wong said. "We stand with France, our close and valued friend, in their time of need."

Additionally, Lithuania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the assistance package, confirming the deployment of 40 Fire and Rescue Department officers, alongside 9 specialised support vehicles.

"Toute notre solidarite avec la France," the ministry stated, expressing solidarity in French before reaffirming support for its European ally. "Lithuania is deploying 40 Fire and Rescue Department officers... to help battle the devastating wildfires. We stand with France, our close friend and ally."

The deployment marks a significant gesture of international firefighting support between the two nations, drawing on Australia's deep expertise in managing large-scale bushfires and specialised aerial firefighting techniques

Thousands of residents evacuated during a massive, week-long wildfire in southwestern France were cleared to return to their homes on Friday after officials confirmed the blaze had been successfully contained.

According to a report by France 24, regional authorities officially lifted evacuation orders for 12 districts located west and southwest of Bordeaux. This decision allowed roughly 144,000 of the more than 220,000 displaced residents to head home, according to Gironde Prefect Sophie Brocas.

France 24 highlighted Brocas's statement that the situation had stabilised, with the fire held within its current boundaries thanks to favourable overnight weather conditions, including dropping temperatures and elevated humidity levels.

Despite the progress, France 24 noted that water-bombing helicopters continue to fly missions over the affected areas. Regional administrators cautioned that conditions remain delicate, warning that rising temperatures and picking winds scheduled for the afternoon could spark further challenges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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