Macron vows strict action against "sowers of chaos" as Paris activates crisis unit amid nationwide protests

Paris [France], October 18 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday expressed a firm response to violence amid the ongoing protests, driven primarily by students who, over the past few weeks, have engaged in violent demonstrations to denounce what they call “deplorable” school conditions and excessive police force.

In a post on X, Macron vowed strict action against the protestors who were involved in vandalism and looting, expressing solidarity against "sowers of chaos."

Advertisement

"No room for violence in our Republic. Those who have broken, attacked the prefectures as well as businesses, looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished. To the law enforcement forces, guarantors of the right to demonstrate, I express the support of the Nation. We will all stand united against the sowers of chaos, who seek only to bring down our institutions and prevent those who peacefully express their demands from doing so," he wrote.

Advertisement

Aucune place pour la violence dans notre République. Ceux qui ont cassé, attaqué les préfectures comme les commerces, pillé jusqu’à nos mairies, seront poursuivis et punis. Aux forces de l’ordre, garantes du droit à manifester, je dis le soutien de la Nation. Nous ferons tous bloc face aux semeurs de chaos, qui ne cherchent qu’à abattre nos institutions et empêchent ceux qui expriment pacifiquement leurs revendications de le faire. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 17, 2026

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu also condemned the escalating unrest, emphasising that peaceful demonstrations were legitimate but that acts of arson, looting and attacks on public and private property would not be tolerated.

Blaming what he described as "ultraleft groups" and opportunistic rioters for the disturbances, Lecornu said violence had been orchestrated in several French cities.

Advertisement

"Today, ultraleft groups have orchestrated violence in several French cities; delinquents have joined in to pillage and destroy," he wrote in a post on X.

With political tension simmering ahead of upcoming elections, Lecornu firmly rejected any attempt by rioters to leverage public unrest to sway the national leadership, stating, "At a time when some are seeking to cast blame on our law enforcement forces, I want to tell the French people that they can be proud of their police officers and gendarmes. They have faced violence of extreme intensity to protect our fellow citizens, and they deserve all our support."

"To those who clearly want to use these acts of violence as a 'warm-up' before the presidential election, I say this plainly: we will not be intimidated. No one will impose their political agenda through violence."

Lecornu further stated that law enforcement personnel had received clear instructions to prevent violence, protect people and property, apprehend those responsible and bring them before the courts.

"The instructions given are clear: prevent abuses, protect property and people, apprehend the perpetrators, and bring them before the courts."

The prime minister also signalled a legislative push to hold perpetrators financially accountable for the widespread destruction, backing the controversial "pay-the-damagers" bill.

"We will see through the full debate on the 'pay-the-damagers' bill. Public money is scarce: it must fund our public services, not endlessly repair what vandals destroy. It is up to them to bear the cost," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez confirmed that emergency measures have been activated in the capital to contain the volatile situation on the ground.

"In the face of the ongoing violence in Paris, I am mobilised within the City's crisis unit, alongside Lamia El Aaraje," Nuñez wrote on X.

Highlighting the multi-agency coordination required to handle the escalating disturbances, Nuñez added that he had "brought together all the district mayors in order to coordinate the action of all municipal services and to respond as closely as possible to the needs on the ground."

"Our absolute priority is the safety of the women and men of Paris," the Interior Minister stressed, issuing an urgent plea to the public, stating", I call on each and every one of you to remain calm and exercise responsibility."

The remarks come as intense clashes broke out between security forces and demonstrators across Paris and several other French cities on Saturday during nationwide rallies against the skyrocketing cost of living.

According to France24, the demonstrations turned severely violent, resulting in a protester losing a hand, multiple fires being set, and dozens of retail stores being ransacked.

This wave of widespread turmoil builds on weeks of ongoing student-led protests, further deepening the political crisis in France just six months ahead of the upcoming elections to replace President Emmanuel Macron.

As detailed by France 24, anger was directed heavily at Macron and his administration. Citing Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, France24 reported that around 550,000 people took part in the protests across France, adding that the French police have arrested around 400 people.

Riot police deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse masked agitators who were throwing missiles and launching fireworks. In the capital, several vehicles were set ablaze.

According to France 24, the destructive looting and skirmishes were largely carried out by masked youths operating on the fringes of what were otherwise peaceful rallies attended by diverse crowds, including families. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)