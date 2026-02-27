Geneva [Switzerland], February 27 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said "good progress" was made after long and intensive talks in the third round of negotiations with the US in Geneva on issues of Tehran's nuclear programme and sanctions relief discussed amid escalating tensions between the two sides.

Advertisement

Speaking after the conclusion of the talks, Araghchi described the discussions as one of the most serious and lengthy rounds so far.

Advertisement

"Today was one of the most serious and longest rounds of talks. We had nearly four hours in the morning and over two hours in the afternoon," he said.

Advertisement

According to Araghchi, the negotiations were conducted indirectly, with Badr Albusaidi, the Foreign Minister of Oman, facilitating discussions between the two sides.

He added that Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, (IAEA), was present for parts of the talks and contributed to technical discussions.

Advertisement

"Mr. Grossi's presence was valuable for the technical discussions, and as usual, Mr. Al-Busaidi contributed well. During these long and intensive hours, we made good progress," Araghchi said.

He noted that there appeared to be greater seriousness from both sides aimed at reaching a negotiated solution.

"We seriously addressed the elements of an agreement, both in the nuclear field and in the area of sanctions. Regarding some issues, there is now an understanding, and on others, it's natural that we have differences. However, there was perhaps more seriousness on both sides than before, with the aim of reaching a negotiated solution," the Iranian FM stated.

The latest round of talks comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington and comes against the backdrop of a significant US military build-up in the Middle East, as several countries advised their citizens to leave Iran amid concerns over potential US strikes.

It was agreed that technical teams would begin work in Vienna, Austria, on Monday to conduct technical reviews at the IAEA, with assistance from its experts, to develop a framework for addressing key technical issues.

He further said Iran has clearly outlined its expectations regarding the lifting of sanctions and that consultations would now take place in the respective capitals, with the fourth round of negotiations expected to be held next week.

"It was agreed that technical teams will start their work in Vienna on Monday to conduct technical reviews at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with the help of its experts in order to develop a framework for addressing some technical issues. We have clearly outlined our expectations regarding the lifting of sanctions. Consultations need to take place in the capitals, and after that, we will have the fourth round of negotiations next week," Araghchi said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)