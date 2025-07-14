Madhya Pradesh CM holds one-to-one discussions with investors on 2nd day of Dubai visit

Dubai [UAE], July 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on the second day of his visit to Dubai, held one-to-one interaction with investors and discussed the immense potential of investment opportunities in various sectors in the state.

Yadav's official visit to Dubai in the UAE and to Spain is scheduled from July 13 to July 19. The aim of his visit is to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities under the umbrella of 'Global Dialogue 2025'.

Speaking to ANI, CM Mohan Yadav said, "Since this morning, we have been meeting with different people. First, we met the people from the embassy and had a discussion with them about how the Indian govt and the MP govt can do business with foreign nations in a simpler manner and what are the possible areas. We have mining and have various types of industry set ups. There is a huge potential for a food park, we have discussed it too. We allocated time for every business-related task; we also had several one-on-one discussions and interacted with many good investors."

He further emphasised the air services potential in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting to increase the flights for state government's initiative of Air Ambulance facility.

"We are also doing work on aviation in our state, and they (investors) are ready to support it with the guidance of the Indian government. Along with this, there are investment opportunities in different sectors which include energy sector, service sector, health and wellness and we have received some good suggestions as well. In the mining sector, which consists of gold mines, diamond mines, several types of cement industries and others in which investors showed their interest," he added.

Additionally, upon meeting the Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, the Senior Vice President of the Commercial Operations for West Asia & Indian Ocean at Emirates shared his experience, calling it an amazing opportunity and looking forward to taking the partnership ahead.

"This was a terrific opportunity for us to meet the CM of Madhya Pradesh... We know the synergy between Dubai and Madhya Pradesh... I was in India for seven years, and it was an eye-opener to see the kind of investments and vision the CM has for the state. And we are absolutely looking for synergies where we take this partnership even further," Essa Sulaiman Ahmad said.

Director and CEO of Grew Solar, Vinay Thadani told ANI, "Meeting with CM Mohan Yadav was very energetic. We have already invested Rs 3000 crore in Madhya Pradesh, which is ongoing... Along with that, the chairman of our group also met the CM, and we discussed our plans for further expansion, which will go up to Rs 10,000 crore in the upcoming years. It will include investment in textiles, renewable sectors... In all the sectors where we have our presence, we will bring that to Madhya Pradesh." (ANI)

