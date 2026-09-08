Madhya Pradesh CM meets Sharjah Chamber of Commerce Chairman at AIM Congress-2026 in UAE 

Sharjah [UAE], September 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a courtesy meeting with Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre, during the 'Annual Investment Meeting' (AIM Congress-2026) held in the United Arab Emirates.

According to an official release, the meeting involved detailed discussions on deepening bilateral trade relations between Madhya Pradesh and Sharjah and exploring investment possibilities across various sectors. On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav extended a formal invitation to Owais to visit Madhya Pradesh and participate in the 'Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2027,' scheduled for next year.

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Chief Minister Yadav emphasised the need to develop a structured and strategic economic partnership with the Sharjah Chamber. He urged Chairman Owais to lead a high-level business delegation to Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, he proposed the establishment of a 'Madhya Pradesh-Sharjah Business Forum' to facilitate sector-specific B2B meetings between entrepreneurs from both regions.

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Chief Minister Yadav sought the Sharjah Chamber's cooperation in connecting the state's MSMEs and exporters with key buyers and distributors in Gulf countries. Leading companies from Sharjah were invited to invest in the state's projects related to food parks, cold chains, logistics, textiles, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and tourism. Investment-Friendly Policies and Robust Infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh, a release said.

Chief Minister Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a premier investment hub in the country, driven by its strategic central geographical location, competitive costs, vast industrial land banks, world-class infrastructure, and excellent connectivity to major national markets.

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He highlighted that the state government is extending full support to investors through transparent policies, an efficient single-window system, and an industry-friendly environment. Sharjah’s extensive business network and connectivity will prove to be a milestone for the export of Madhya Pradesh’s local products, as well as for skill enhancement, employment generation, and technology transfer, a release further said.

Trade relations between Sharjah and India are bolstered by the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement). The Chamber has organised trade missions and business forums in India—including in Mumbai—covering sectors such as manufacturing, textiles, jewellery, SMEs, technology, energy, logistics, the food industry, tourism, and real estate.

Notably, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais has served as the Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah since May 2014. He is also the Vice Chairman of the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He possesses extensive leadership experience across government, industry, banking, food production, education, agriculture, and bilateral business organisations, a release added. (ANI)

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