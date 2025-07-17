"Madhya Pradesh has topped list in various sectors," says CM Mohan Yadav in Spain

A Coruna [Spain], July 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday expressed happiness over the State's performance in the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25, stating that Madhya Pradesh has once again topped the rankings in various sectors, with Indore and Bhopal earning top honours.

"The Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25 have been announced and I am extremely happy that as always, Madhya Pradesh has topped the list in various sectors. There is a new entry in the 'Super League' category and Indore has emerged as the cleanest city. Bhopal has emerged as the second cleanest city and the cleanest capital. Two cities of Madhya Pradesh - Bhopal and Jabalpur - have found their place in the five cleanest cities of the country. I congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh," Yadav said from Spain.

Providing an update on his ongoing official visit to Spain, the Chief Minister said, "Today is the second day of my visit to Spain and today we have reached Inditex, where I will get the opportunity to meet businessmen, industrialists. The garments sector is an area of immense possibilities. Today's visit will prove to be a milestone in my visit to Spain."

As part of his wider engagements in Spain, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora during his official visit to Madrid.

The interaction took place as part of the Chief Minister's international outreach programme aimed at strengthening ties with the global Indian community and exploring investment opportunities for the state.

Yadav held a meeting with Juan Manuel Guimerans, President of the Spanish Film Commission, who lauded the Indian state as a promising and balanced tourism destination.

Describing his recent meeting with state representatives as "fantastic" and "profitable," Guimerans highlighted the untapped potential of Madhya Pradesh for Spanish audiences and emphasised the shared goal of promoting film as both an industry and a driver of tourism under the new MoU.

"This was a fantastic meeting. He is a very interesting person himself. Moreover, he is representing a very interesting and not-so-well-known state for Spanish people yet. For me, it's been very interesting to know about what Madhya Pradesh highlights in tourism, the film industry and so on. It was a profitable meeting," he said.

"The main goal of the Spanish Film Commission is to promote film as an industry and also film as a tourism driver. Those are the main goals of the MoU, and those are the main fields we are focusing on. First, to build more filmy relations between Madhya Pradesh and Spain and to make films shot in Madhya Pradesh or in Spain as a tourist driver for visitors from both countries... Madhya Pradesh is a very balanced tourism destination," Guimerans said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister held talks with business leaders on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Spain said, "The high-level delegation led by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh held multiple one-on-one meetings with business leaders from Grupo Gransolar, Moeve, Banco Santander, AeroGyrocopter and Nature Bio Foods, during which they discussed key investment opportunities in the state of Madhya Pradesh."

Echoing the focus on economic engagement, CM Mohan Yadav also took to X and said, "Under the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025', the first day of the Spain visit included an interaction with industry leaders at the Invest in Madhya Pradesh Business Forum held in Madrid. Madhya Pradesh offers immense investment opportunities across sectors such as tourism, minerals, IT, medical tourism, textiles, renewable energy, sports infrastructure, logistics, and food processing. Madhya Pradesh is an ideal destination for investment. Come, Madhya Pradesh welcomes all."

Yadav is scheduled to remain in Spain until July 19. During his stay, he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with India's Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik, and explore business and investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. He will also take part in a leadership dialogue, interact with business forums in Madrid and Barcelona, and go on an industry tour. (ANI)

