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Home / World / Magnitude 6.2 earthquake shakes part of northern Japan, no casualties

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake shakes part of northern Japan, no casualties

No tsunami advisory issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency

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AP
Tokyo, Updated At : 08:56 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook part of northern Japan early Monday, but no damage or casualties have been reported.

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No tsunami advisory was issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

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The quake struck 18 kilometres west of the small town of Sarabetsu on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido at a depth of 81 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey. It measured the quake’s strength at 6.1 magnitude.

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A week ago, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake prompted Japan to issue an advisory of a slightly higher risk of a possible megaquake for the nation’s northeastern coastal areas.

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