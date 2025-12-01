DT
Home / World / Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Taiwan

Magnitude 7.0 earthquake hits Taiwan

ANI
Updated At : 12:10 AM Dec 28, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], December 28 (ANI): A strong earthquake measuring 7.0 on the Richter scale struck Taiwan late Saturday night, triggering tremors across several parts of the island, Focus Taiwan reported.

According to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA), the quake occurred at 11:05 pm local time. The epicentre was located in the sea, around 32 km east of Yilan County, at a depth of about 73 km, Focus Taiwan reported.

The tremors were felt in many areas, including Taipei, New Taipei, Taichung, Taoyuan, Tainan, and counties such as Hualien, Yilan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Nantou, Changhua, Yunlin, Taitung and Chiayi, along with Keelung, Hsinchu and Chiayi cities. The earthquake registered an intensity level of on Taiwan's seven-level intensity scale in these regions.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage following the quake.

According to official data, the earthquake recorded an intensity level of 4 in Yilan County on Taiwan's seven-level intensity scale. Similar tremors were also felt across large parts of eastern, northern and central Taiwan, including Tainan, Taipei Times reported.

Intensity was slightly lower in the south, with a reading of 3 in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County. Lighter tremors were reported in outlying regions, with intensity levels of 2 in Lienchiang and Penghu counties and 1 in Kinmen County.

Speaking at a late-night press briefing around 11:50 pm, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said this was only the third earthquake of magnitude 7 or higher to hit Taiwan in recorded history. The previous major quakes were the deadly 7.3-magnitude earthquake in September 1999 and another 7.2-magnitude tremor in April last year, Taipei Times reported.

The CWA explained that the quake was caused by tectonic movement between the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Plate. With a depth of 72.8 kilometres, it was classified as an intermediate-depth earthquake.

Because the quake originated deep below the surface and offshore, the shaking was felt across a wide area but is not expected to cause major damage, officials said.

Authorities also warned that aftershocks measuring between 5.5 and 6.0 could occur within the next day, urging residents to remain cautious.

It is also worth noting that this is the second strong earthquake to hit Taiwan this year. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

