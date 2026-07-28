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Home / World / Magnitude 7 earthquake hits Japan's Kumamoto region, tsunami advisory issued

Magnitude 7 earthquake hits Japan's Kumamoto region, tsunami advisory issued

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ANI
Updated At : 02:23 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Kumamoto [Japan], July 28 (ANI): An earthquake struck Japan on Tuesday, triggering a tsunami advisory for parts of Kumamoto Prefecture after the quake registered a maximum seismic intensity of 7 in the Kumamoto region, authorities said.

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Japan's Cabinet Office Disaster Management Division said the earthquake registered the highest seismic intensity of 7 in the Kumamoto region and urged residents to remain calm while following information issued by national and local authorities.

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The Cabinet Office said in a post on X, "An earthquake occurred in the Kumamoto region of Kumamoto Prefecture, registering a maximum seismic intensity of 7. Residents in areas where the shaking was strong, in addition to information from the national government and local authorities, please check reliable sources such as television, radio, and the internet, and act calmly."

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Japan's Cabinet Office also issued a tsunami advisory for the Ariake Sea and Yatsushiro Sea following the earthquake.

"[Tsunami Advisory] 16:29 JST on 28 Jul 2026, A tsunami advisory has been issued for Ariake Sea and Yatsushiro Sea. Leave coastal areas immediately and stay away until the advisory is lifted," it said.

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According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 12:57:22 IST with its epicentre located at latitude 32.643°N and longitude 130.985°E at a depth of 70 kilometres.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.5, On: 28/07/2026 12:57:22 IST, Lat: 32.643 N, Long: 130.985 E, Depth: 70 Km, Location: Japan."

According to The Japan Times, a strong 6 on the Shindo scale was observed in the cities of Yatsushiro, Uto and the towns of Mashiki and Misato, as well as the city of Kumamoto's Minami Ward.

Electricity supply was disrupted to about 45,600 households in Kumamoto Prefecture following the quake, according to Kyushu Electric.

The earthquake struck just over a decade after the devastating April 2016 Kumamoto earthquakes, which killed 278 people and injured around 2,800 others. The disaster caused extensive damage across the prefecture, including severe structural damage to the historic Kumamoto Castle, where restoration work is expected to continue until 2052. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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