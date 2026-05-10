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Home / World / Magyar sworn in as Hungary’s new Prime Minister

Magyar sworn in as Hungary’s new Prime Minister

Centre-Right leader ends Orban’s 16-year rule

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Reuters
Budapest, Updated At : 02:32 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary Agnes Forsthoffer, Hungary's Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar and Marton Mellethei-Barna attend the inaugural session of Parliament in Budapest. Reuters
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Centre-Right leader Peter Magyar was sworn in as Hungary’s prime minister on Saturday, propelled into office on promises of change after years of economic stagnation and strained ties with key allies under his predecessor Viktor Orban.

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Magyar defeated nationalist Orban after 16 years in power in an April 12 election landslide, handing his Tisza party a constitutional majority that will allow him to roll back reforms critics say have weakened democracy.

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Foreign investors and Hungarians alike have welcomed Magyar's victory, with the forint hitting four-year highs against the euro, bond yields falling and post-election polls showing more voters backing Tisza.

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But any honeymoon for the 45-year-old leader may be short-lived, with the clock ticking to secure billions of euros in suspended European Union funding needed to kick-start the economy and shore up strained public finances.

“Hungarian people have given us a mandate to put an end to decades of drifting,” Magyar said. “They have given us a mandate to open a new chapter in Hungary’s history. Not only to change the government, but to change the system as well. To start again.”

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Magyar inherits an economy that only just emerged from stagnation in the first quarter and now faces fresh headwinds from surging energy costs linked to West Asia conflict, which could weigh heavily on Europe's import-reliant economy.

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