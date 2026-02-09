DT
Home / World / Maha Bodhi Society hosts 'Thank You Bharat' event to acknowledge India's support to Sri Lanka

Maha Bodhi Society hosts 'Thank You Bharat' event to acknowledge India's support to Sri Lanka

ANI
Updated At : 06:30 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Maha Bodhi Society of India on Sunday hosted a special event, "Thank You Bharat" at the historic Buddha Vihara on Mandir Marg to acknowledge India's support and assistance to Sri Lanka, particularly in relief and rehabilitation efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

Addressing the gathering, Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne, said it was an honour to be present at the sacred Buddha Vihara, a place deeply associated with the ideals of Sri Anagarika Dharmapala and Mahatma Gandhi.

Recalling that Mahatma Gandhi inaugurated the temple in 1939, she noted that Gandhiji had called upon people to practise love and tolerance, values that, she said, resonate even more strongly today.

"Those words resonate with even greater meaning today, as we gather to express our gratitude to Bharat," Colonne said, highlighting the enduring bonds between the two countries rooted in shared history, culture and Buddhist heritage.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, also participated in the event.

In a post on X, Margherita said it was "heartening to be part of Maha Bodhi Society's 'Thank You Bharat' event in appreciation of India's relief and rehabilitation efforts in Sri Lanka post Cyclone Ditwah." He added that India's commitment to stand by Sri Lanka in times of need is driven by "strong civilisational and people-to-people bonds."

As reconstruction efforts continue in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah, the Indian army and the Indian Navy transported ten additional extra-wide bridges to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagarbandhu, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Indian Army said on Friday.

Cyclone Ditwah, which struck Sri Lanka late last year, triggered widespread flooding, landslides, and large-scale infrastructure damage, overwhelming local disaster-response mechanisms.

Operation Sagarbandhu, launched in November 2025, enabled India to provide urgent Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), including restoration of roads, bridges, and essential services. By swiftly reestablishing connectivity along the B-492, the Indian Army has not only facilitated daily life for affected communities but also strengthened bilateral ties and goodwill between India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

