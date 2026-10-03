By Sneha Dipika

Astana [Kazakhstan], October 3 (ANI): As the world celebrates the International Day of Non-Violence on the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan YK Sailas Thangal highlighted the continuing relevance of Mahatma Gandhi's message of peace and non-violence, saying that his philosophy is more relevant today amid conflicts and geopolitical competition across the world.

Advertisement

Speaking at an event organised by the Embassy of India in Kazakhstan in Astana to commemorate the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the International Day of Non-Violence, Thangal, in his speech, highlighted the important message of peace and non-violence propounded by Mahatma Gandhi.

Advertisement

He also led the floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, with Ambassadors and Deputy Heads and Heads of International Organizations joining him at the ceremony.

Speaking to ANI, the Ambassador said, “In a world where you have a lot of conflicts and geopolitics competitions in various parts of the world, the message of Mahatma Gandhi of peace and non-violence is more relevant today than ever."

Advertisement

Thangal noted that Gandhi’s enduring message of non-violence as a source of strength and courage remains highly relevant today, adding that India was pleased to share this message with its friends in Kazakhstan and the diplomatic community in Astana.

"His timeless message of non-violence as a strength, as a courage is very, very much relevant today. We are very happy that we could pass on this message to our friends in Kazakhstan and also diplomatic communities in Astana," the Ambassador added.

Among the various diplomats present at the ceremony was Ambassador of Estonia to Kazakhstan Marje Luup, who also stressed the importance of observing the International Day of Non-Violence amid the prevailing geopolitical situation.

While speaking to ANI, she said, “It's extremely important that we celebrate the Non-Violence Day in the world because in today's geopolitical situation where there are many conflicts ongoing, it's important for us to keep in mind that actually peace is something we should strive towards.”

Archbishop George Panamthundil, the Apostolic Nuncio to Kazakhstan, told ANI that the philosophy and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi remain relevant both in turbulent and non-turbulent times.

“As the Ambassador was just saying, peace is not just the absence of violence but the presence of justice,” he said.

The life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi was officially unveiled in 2022 here by the then Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi, alongside Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports, celebrating deep bilateral relationships and friendship between the two nations.

The site serves as a frequent focal point for cultural exchanges, diplomatic visits, and community gatherings.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid homage at the statue on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in July 2024. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)