London [UK], June 24 (ANI): Founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, on Wednesday strongly condemned the life imprisonment sentence handed down to Baloch rights activist Mahrang Baloch and her colleagues, warning that the verdict could have serious consequences for Pakistan's future, with the possibility of the Baloch people's struggle intensifying in the region.

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In a post shared on X, Altaf Hussain described the sentence as a grave injustice against individuals who had been engaged in a peaceful campaign for the rights of the Baloch people and the recovery of missing persons. He appealed to Antonio Guterres to intervene and pressure Pakistan to revoke the sentences imposed on Mahrang Baloch and other members of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

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Hussain argued that if international efforts fail to secure the withdrawal of the sentences, the United Nations should take steps to address what he described as longstanding oppression against the Baloch population. He claimed that decades of military operations and state policies had marginalised Baloch communities and intensified demands for self-determination.

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Referring to the activities of BYC, Hussain said Mahrang Baloch and her supporters had organised peaceful protests, rallies, and sit-ins to seek information about missing Baloch individuals. According to him, delegations of affected families, including women and children, repeatedly travelled to Islamabad to press their demands but were met with arrests, police action, and restrictions on their demonstrations.

He further alleged that Mahrang Baloch and several activists had previously been detained under the Maintenance of Public Order law and later implicated in what he called politically motivated cases. Questioning the basis of the life sentence, Hussain asked what offence justified such severe punishment, insisting that the activist had not engaged in armed conflict against the state.

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Warning of wider repercussions, Hussain said the verdict could fuel resentment among the Baloch population and strengthen calls for independence. He maintained that suppressing national and ethnic groups through force would only deepen instability. (ANI)

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