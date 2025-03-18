"Main focus is joint development of hydropower, trade": Nepal FM Deuba shares highlights of meeting with EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba shared the areas in which she discussed with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during her visit to India.

In an interview to ANI, Deuba said, "Our main focus is the joint development of hydropower and trade. So these were the issues that we discussed primarily today."

She shared that India and Nepal are now doing a lot of meetings. "We are now doing a lot of the meetings that had been withheld for some time."

Deuba said that the meetings took place on issues such as flood inundation, trade, security, and sharing of water resources.

EAM S Jaishankar shared the details of the meeting with FM Deuba on X. "Pleased to meet FM Nepal @Arzuranadeuba today. Discussed various facets of our bilateral cooperation."

Foreign Minister Rana took to X to share the highlights of the meeting. She said, "A highly fruitful interaction with H.E. @DrSJaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue. H.E. Jaishankar and I took stock of bilateral ties, discussing ongoing engagements across sectors and identifying avenues for enhancing people-to-people and diplomatic exchanges. I expressed my appreciation for India's Neighborhood First Policy and conveyed Nepal's continued prioritization of relations with India."

Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Monday said that Nepal is focusing on a "closer relationship" with India by enhancing trade and collaborating on global issues.

"We are focusing on closer relationships, vis a vis trade, especially energy trade and trade of our goods and maybe legalising our borders and working together on global issues also we hope to be working together." Deuba said.

Arzu Rana Deuba, along with other world leaders, including New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, is attending the Raisina Dialogue.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the international community.

The event, organized by India's Ministry of External Affairs, will be attended by world leaders, including Prime Ministers and foreign ministers from various countries. Rana is set to address the dialogue as part of his official engagement. Additionally, she is expected to undergo a follow-up health check-up during his visit. (ANI)

