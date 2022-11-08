Major blaze in 35-storey tower near Burj Khalifa

Dubai, November 7
A fire broke out early on Monday at a 35-storey high-rise in downtown Dubai near the world's tallest building, racing up the side of the structure in the same way seen in other blazes fuelled by flammable siding material.
More than 12 hours after the blaze burned out, Dubai police and civil defence officials still had not acknowledged the inferno that saw fire trucks and rescue vehicles surround the building.
The fire raced up one side of the building, while other sides appeared untouched. The damage appeared particularly intense around the fourth floor.
