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Home / World / Major fire at Canadian military base in Alberta, PM Mark Carney calls it ‘serious incident’

Major fire at Canadian military base in Alberta, PM Mark Carney calls it ‘serious incident’

The Canadian Prime Minister says the federal government was working closely with Alberta officials and local authorities

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Edmonton, Updated At : 08:15 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney. Image credit/Reuters
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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that a “serious incident” caused a major fire at a military base in Alberta.

“A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta,” Carney said on Saturday in a social media post.

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“Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected,” he said.

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Carney said the federal government was working closely with Alberta officials and local authorities. He said he and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith were in close contact, as were their ministers and officials.

Carney did not provide details about what caused the fire or whether anyone was injured.

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