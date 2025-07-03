DT
Home / World / Major General Itzik Cohen, new commander of Israeli Military's operations division

Major General Itzik Cohen, new commander of Israeli Military's operations division

ANI
Updated At : 10:05 PM Jul 03, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 3 (ANI/TPS): Major General Itzik Cohen became the new Head of the Operations Division of the IDF (Israel Defense Forces), replacing Major General Oded Sayuk, who served in this position for the past four years, and is completing 34 years of service in the IDF.

The exchange of command ceremony was held today (Thursday) at the "Rabin" camp (IDF headquarters) in Tel Aviv.

"The Operations Directorate is the beating heart of the IDF, it is the place where words, responsibility, precision, thought and military action take on practical meaning," said General Cohen at the ceremony. "I enter the position with a sense of sacred awe and a deep sense of responsibility. I am aware of the magnitude of the challenge and the magnitude of the privilege."

"Dear Commanders - together we will continue to lead with humility, responsibility and professionalism and be prepared for every challenge," he added. "I am proud of the privilege of leading the Operations Division to the challenges ahead. We will remember and not forget those who fell in the war, civilians and heroic fighters, and we will do everything to return the kidnapped home and defeat our enemy wherever it is needed." (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

