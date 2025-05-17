DT
Home / World / Major IDF offensive in Gaza has started

Major IDF offensive in Gaza has started

The IDF announced tonight that it has launched the first stages of its major offensive in the Gaza Strip, dubbed 'Gideon's Chariots.'
ANI
Updated At : 11:22 PM May 17, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 17 (ANI/TPS): The IDF announced tonight that it has launched the first stages of its major offensive in the Gaza Strip, dubbed "Gideon's Chariots."

According to a statement released by the IDF, the Army, "has launched extensive attacks and mobilised forces to seize strategic areas in the Gaza Strip, as part of the opening moves of Operation Gideon's Chariots and the expansion of the campaign in Gaza, to achieve all the goals of the war in Gaza, including the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas."

"IDF troops in the Southern Command will continue to operate to protect Israeli citizens and realise the goals of the war," the military adds. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

