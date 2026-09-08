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Home / World / “Major players across every sector”: CM Mohan Yadav invites UAE businesses to invest in Madhya Pradesh

“Major players across every sector”: CM Mohan Yadav invites UAE businesses to invest in Madhya Pradesh

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ANI
Updated At : 06:12 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Dubai [UAE], September 8 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said the state is seeking investment from major players across sectors, particularly in Artificial Intelligence, and invited businesses in the UAE to participate in the Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2027.

Speaking in Dubai during his visit to the UAE, Yadav said, “Today marks the second day of my visit to Dubai. Since morning, we have held detailed discussions with various businesspeople across every sector. We are now set to travel to Sharjah. We are inviting everyone to the Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled for January.”

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“We hope to connect with major players across every sector to build a prosperous future. We have observed significant investor interest here, particularly in the AI sector and across various other industries,” he added.

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During his visit to Sharjah, Yadav also visited BEEAH, a waste-management and environmental services company, where he reviewed its work in waste management, recycling and sustainable solutions.

BEEAH, which began as Sharjah's environmental and waste-management company, has expanded into an international group working across waste management and recycling, clean energy, environmental consulting, technology and digital services, green mobility, education, healthcare and real estate. It is widely regarded as a benchmark for sustainable, smart-city solutions in the Middle East.

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Yadav also visited the exhibition hall at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where he interacted with representatives and took a look at the business and investment opportunities showcased by companies.

Yadav held a courtesy meeting with Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah, on the sidelines of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress-2026) in Sharjah.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed strengthening trade relations between Madhya Pradesh and Sharjah and exploring investment opportunities across sectors.

Yadav invited Al Owais to visit Madhya Pradesh and participate in GIS-2027 and urged him to lead a high-level business delegation to the state.

The Chief Minister also proposed setting up a 'Madhya Pradesh-Sharjah Business Forum' to facilitate sector-specific B2B meetings between entrepreneurs from the two regions.

He sought the Sharjah Chamber's cooperation in connecting Madhya Pradesh's MSMEs and exporters with buyers and distributors in Gulf countries.

Yadav invited Sharjah-based companies to explore investment opportunities in food parks, cold chains, logistics, textiles, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and tourism.

He highlighted Madhya Pradesh's central location, industrial land availability, infrastructure and connectivity, and said the state government was providing investors with transparent policies, a single-window system and an industry-friendly environment.

He said Sharjah's business network and connectivity could help boost exports of Madhya Pradesh products, besides supporting skill development, employment generation and technology transfer.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of growing India-UAE economic ties under the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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