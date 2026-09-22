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Home / World / Major US TV networks suspend Trump coverage after CNN ban

Major US TV networks suspend Trump coverage after CNN ban

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Washington, Updated At : 05:01 AM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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In a rare show of unified resistance, major news networks, including members of the White House television pool, issued a joint statement condemning the US President Donald Trump administration’s credential revocations, warning that no government has the right to block press access over critical reporting.

Trump on Friday said he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, accusing the outlets of what he described as “fake news”. While all three media outlets are suing the Trump administration over the ban, fellow pool members, including ABC News, CBS News, Fox News Media, and NBC News, joined the collective statement to defend Press access.

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Additionally, the White House television pool has suspended coverage of President Donald Trump’s pool-designated events after CNN was prevented from completing its assigned rotation, according to CNN.

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