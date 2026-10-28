Majority of Taiwanese reject CCP as distrust of China remains widespread

Taipei [Taiwan], October 28 (ANI) Nearly three-quarters of Taiwan’s population hold a negative opinion of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), with unfavourable views extending even to supporters of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, polling expert Tai Li-an said the proportion of Taiwanese expressing negative opinions of the CCP has consistently remained between 60 and 70 per cent since he began conducting monthly surveys on the issue in 2015. The survey found that 73.5 per cent of respondents viewed the CCP unfavourably, unchanged from the previous month.

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Meanwhile, 8.9 per cent expressed a favourable opinion, marking an increase of 1.4 percentage points. Negative perceptions exceeded 75 per cent among women, residents of central Taiwan and the Changhua, Nantou and Taichung areas, people in the Kaohsiung-Pingtung region, adults aged 20 to 49, university graduates and supporters of the pan-green political camp.

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The findings also revealed significant reservations about the CCP among pan-blue supporters, traditionally associated with closer cross-strait engagement. 53.7 per cent of pan-blue respondents viewed the party negatively, compared with 30.2 per cent who held favourable opinions. Among KMT supporters, 50.3 per cent expressed unfavourable views, while 34 per cent viewed the CCP positively.

Even among staunch deep-blue voters, who support the KMT and oppose the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), negative perceptions stood at 46.8 per cent, exceeding the 40.9 per cent who viewed the CCP favourably. Political neutrality did not translate into support for Beijing. Only 3.1 per cent of politically unaffiliated respondents expressed favourable views of the CCP, while 62.5 per cent held negative opinions, as highlighted by The Taipei Times.

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The survey also examined attitudes towards Taiwan’s economic situation and President William Lai’s performance. Among respondents dissatisfied with Lai’s leadership, 60.4 per cent viewed the CCP unfavourably, while 19.4 per cent expressed positive opinions, as reported by The Taipei Times. (ANI)

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