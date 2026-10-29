Make AI security priority, not productivity: Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has urged companies to make understanding the security threats posed by AI their short-term priority, even ahead of using it to boost productivity, saying he was shocked at how many software flaws AI systems were finding. “If I could recommend only one thing to a company right now to do with AI... it would be to really understand the security threat landscape from AI and mitigate against that,” Altman said.

Oracle’s Larry dispels apocalypse fears Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison dismissed fears that AI will kill the software industry, saying it will instead let companies build ready-to-use applications that need no training.