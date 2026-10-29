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Home / World / Make AI security priority, not productivity: Altman

Make AI security priority, not productivity: Altman

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PTI
Las Vegas, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has urged companies to make understanding the security threats posed by AI their short-term priority, even ahead of using it to boost productivity, saying he was shocked at how many software flaws AI systems were finding. “If I could recommend only one thing to a company right now to do with AI... it would be to really understand the security threat landscape from AI and mitigate against that,” Altman said.

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