"Makes no difference to us": Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Baghaei compares Israeli election to movie 'Dr. Strangelove'

Tehran [Iran], October 26 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has said that the outcome of the upcoming Israeli election will make "no difference" to Iran, comparing the contest between political factions in Israel to the 1964 satirical film "Dr. Strangelove," which revolves around the threat of a nuclear catastrophe.

According to Iran's ISNA news agency, Baghaei made the remarks during his weekly press conference on Monday while responding to a question about statements by Israeli authorities regarding the possibility of Iran taking preemptive action to disrupt the Israeli election process.

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"I don't think there will be an election there. There, like in the movie Strangelove, there is competition between different gangs to commit more evil; in other words, it is a competition between different people to commit more murders," Baghaei said.

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He added that the identity of the person who ultimately takes charge of Israel would make no difference to Tehran.

"It makes no difference to us, in such an environment and election, who ultimately becomes the helmsman of a regime whose history has brought nothing but killing and violence to our region. The genocide of Palestinians has continued for these 80 years. The fact that the Zionist regime threatens others and uses rhetoric out of desperation is part of the evil of this regime," he said.

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Baghaei also accused Israel of being skilled in false flag operations and said Iran was closely monitoring developments, while warning that its armed forces were prepared to defend the country.

"What I can assure you is that, regardless of rhetoric, we are carefully monitoring developments and our powerful armed forces will not hesitate to defend Iran's territory," he said.

He further asserted that Iran was in a state of war and would exercise its right to defend its sovereignty and independence.

"In these circumstances, we are in a state of war, so in such a situation, Iran will certainly not hesitate to exercise its inherent right to legitimately defend the Iranian identity, the country's territorial integrity, and Iran's independence," Baghaei said.

The reference to 'Dr. Strangelove,' Stanley Kubrick's 1964 black comedy formally titled 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb,' invokes a story centred on the danger of nuclear war. The film follows an unauthorised nuclear attack ordered by a US Air Force general and the desperate efforts of American leaders to prevent a global catastrophe after learning that the Soviet Union possesses a "doomsday" weapon.

His remarks come as Israeli President Isaac Herzog has affirmed that any decision on who will lead Israel after Tuesday's election will be taken without any external pressure. Herzog who will be called upon to invite one of the Knesset Members to form a government made the remarks amidst a second endorsement from US President Donald Trump for incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud-led coalition.

Speaking to US network MS NOW, Herzog said he would not bow to pressure from President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think the President of the United States or anybody else can intervene in my discretion; the discretion has to be based on certain facts, and we will see what the facts are...There will be a lot of pressure, though, regardless,” he said.

Herzog said he has “huge respect” for Trump and welcomes any dialogue, but the decision will be his, and his alone.

Meanwhile, ahead of the elections, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Sunday night that there appears to be a confrontation brewing between Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the IDF Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir over launching attacks on Iran.

In response, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday denied reports of a confrontation between Netanyahu and Zamir over possible military action against Iran, saying Israel had no intention of launching an "attack" before the country's elections, according to The Times of Israel.

"The reports of disagreements between the political leadership and the IDF on Iran are completely baseless and false," Katz said in a statement.

“I state unequivocally that Israel had no intention of initiating an attack on Iran before the elections in Israel, while making clear that if Iran attacks Israel, we will respond with great force,” he said, adding that "all reports on this matter are completely false." (ANI)

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