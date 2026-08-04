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Home / World / "Making all efforts to trace" 2 missing Indian sailors after Odesa vessel attack: MEA

"Making all efforts to trace" 2 missing Indian sailors after Odesa vessel attack: MEA

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ANI
Updated At : 07:23 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Making all efforts to trace two Indian sailors who remain missing after the vessel MV AGN Ragnar came under attack while leaving Ukraine's Odesa port on July 25, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said four Indian nationals were on board the vessel when it came under attack, with two of them safe and two still missing.

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"The vessel AGN Ragnar came under attack while it was leaving the Odesa port. There were four Indian nationals on board. As I informed you earlier, two of them are safe, while two are missing," Jaiswal said while addressing the bi-weekly media briefing.

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He said the search and rescue operations are being carried out in coordination with the authorities in both countries.

"Since the incident took place, our embassies in Ukraine and Romania have been in constant touch with local authorities, and search and rescue operations have been undertaken as directed by the Supreme Court, in coordination with authorities in Ukraine and Romania," Jaiswal said.

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"We are making all efforts to trace the two missing Indian nationals. We are also in touch with their family members and providing all possible assistance," he added.

Jaiswal in that briefing further underscored the government's priority towards the safety of Indian seafarers.

"Let me also say that we attach the highest importance and priority to the safety, well-being, and welfare of our seafaring community," he said.

A merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals on board was struck at the port of Odesa, India's Embassy in Ukraine said on July 26.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said, "Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar, which was struck at the Port of Odesa, on 25 July. Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel. As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals. Search and rescue operations are underway. The Embassy is in constant touch with the concerned authorities." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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