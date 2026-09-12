Malaysia, Ethiopia agree to stronger defence cooperation with India during bilateral meetings with PM Modi: Sources

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Malaysia and Ethiopia have expressed their keenness for stronger defence cooperation with India on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit 2026, sources stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, followed by meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

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The meetings took India’s relations with the countries on a new trajectory. The leaders discussed joint personnel training as well as defence procurement from India. Both countries welcomed Indian industry and investment.

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According to sources, Ethiopia especially welcomed Indian mining companies. Meanwhile, Semiconductor opportunities were discussed with Malaysia.

According to MEA, PM Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, built further on PM Modi’s visit to Malaysia in February 2026, and reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation across a range of areas, including trade and investment, defence and security, semiconductors, infrastructure, digital economy, energy, fintech, education, tourism and people-to-people ties. The leaders exchanged views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest.

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Malaysia's participation in the BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi is in its capacity as a BRICS Partner Country, on the invitation of PM Modi.

“The Summit is the highest-level platform of BRICS, bringing together Heads of State and Government of BRICS Member and Partner Countries to discuss strategic issues relating to global governance, sustainable development, economic cooperation, trade and investment, digital transformation, and global challenges affecting developing countries,” the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

During his visit, Ibrahim is also scheduled to visit Keralam, where he will meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister VD Satheesan and the Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, to exchange perspectives on community development, educational advancement, and interfaith harmony.

Meanwhile, with Abiy Ahmed Ali, PM Modi discussed avenues to further strengthen the India-Ethiopia Strategic Partnership across sectors including economic, defence and security sectors. Both reiterated their collective voice for the Global South, as per the MEA. Both leaders also exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments of mutual interest. (ANI)

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