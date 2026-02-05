DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Malaysia, India working towards further enhancing bilateral trade: MEA ahead of PM Modi's Kuala Lumpur visit

Malaysia, India working towards further enhancing bilateral trade: MEA ahead of PM Modi's Kuala Lumpur visit

ANI
Updated At : 04:10 PM Feb 05, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): India and Malaysia were working to enhance bilateral trade in a balanced manner, according to the External Affairs Ministry, which on Thursday announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kuala Lumpur on February 7 and 8 at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In a special briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) P Kumaran said that both countries are also discussing a joint review of the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.

"Our countries are working towards further enhancing our bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable manner... The two countries are also discussing a joint review of the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement. The PM will address the Indian community in Malaysia, which numbers around 2.9 million," the MEA official said.

He said that both sides will review progress on the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"The visit will also provide an opportunity to enhance our engagement with the ASEAN region... PM will hold bilateral discussions with the Prime Minister of Malaysia. They will review progress on the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly in priority areas of cooperation, including trade, investment, defence, security, semiconductors, digital technologies, renewable energy, education, healthcare, and people-to-people exchanges. The 10th meeting of the India-Malaysia CEO's forum is also scheduled in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of the visit. Our PM will also interact with leading Malaysian CEOs from key sectors," he said.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Malaysia on February 7-8.

"Upon invitation by the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kuala Lumpur on 7th and 8th February... Our PM had earlier visited Malaysia in 2015. During that visit, India-Malaysia bilateral relations were elevated to enhance the strategic partnership... The forthcoming visit comes within 1.5 years of the elevation of our bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership during the state visit to PM Amwar Ibrahim in August 2024, and reflects India's strong commitment to our relations with Malaysia," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

