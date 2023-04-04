Malaysian Parliament scraps death penalty

Kuala Lumpur, April 3
Malaysia’s parliament on Monday passed sweeping legal reforms to remove the mandatory death penalty, trim the number of offences punishable by death, and abolish natural-life prison sentences, a move cautiously welcomed by rights groups.
Malaysia has had a moratorium on executions since 2018, when it first promised to abolish capital punishment entirely. The government, however, faced political pressure from some parties and rowed back on the pledge a year later, saying it would retain the death penalty but allow courts to replace it with other punishments at their discretion.
Under the amendments, alternatives to the death penalty include whipping and imprisonment of between 30 to 40 years. — Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled