Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 3 (ANI): All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, met Speaker of the House of Representatives, Parliament of Malaysia (Dewan Rakyat), YB Tan Sri Dato' Johari bin Abdul in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, a statement by the High Commission of India in Malaysia said.

As per the High Commission, Abdul reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to peace, and thanked the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation for the briefing on India's approach in dealing with terrorism at large.

All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with Hon'ble Speaker of the House of Representatives, Parliament of Malaysia (Dewan Rakyat), H.E. YB Tan Sri Dato' (Dr.) Johari bin Abdul and briefed on India's unwavering policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and sought cooperation of Parliamentarians of Malaysia in our collective fight against terrorism.

— India in Malaysia (@hcikl) June 3, 2025

An all-party delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, held a series of key diplomatic engagements in Malaysia, meeting with representatives of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), as part of a broader outreach to strengthen regional ties and convey India's stance on peace and counter-terrorism.

The first meeting was held with the DAP, where the Malaysian delegation was headed by YB Tuan M. Kulasegaran V. Murugeson, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reforms). The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, including regional peace, legal cooperation, and the fight against terrorism.

The Indian delegation later met with representatives of PKR, the People's Justice Party. The Malaysian side was led by YB Senator Saraswathy Kandasami, Deputy Minister of National Unity. Both meetings highlighted the growing collaboration and diplomatic engagement between India and Malaysia.

Expressing concern over the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Malaysian leaders acknowledged India's "measured" response and reiterated their support for peace and regional stability.

The Indian delegation includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lala, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi; TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee; CPI-M's John Brittas; and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, among others. Their visit is part of a multi-nation tour to brief international partners on India's counter-terrorism efforts and promote regional cooperation.

The delegation's tour includes stops in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, underscoring India's commitment to regional peace, security, and development. (ANI)

