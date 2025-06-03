DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Malaysian Parliament Speaker affirms support to All-Party Delegation in India's approach to terror

Malaysian Parliament Speaker affirms support to All-Party Delegation in India's approach to terror

As per the High Commission, Abdul reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to peace, and thanked the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation for the briefing on India's approach in dealing with terrorism at large.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:30 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 3 (ANI): All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, headed by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, met Speaker of the House of Representatives, Parliament of Malaysia (Dewan Rakyat), YB Tan Sri Dato' Johari bin Abdul in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, a statement by the High Commission of India in Malaysia said.

Advertisement

As per the High Commission, Abdul reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to peace, and thanked the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation for the briefing on India's approach in dealing with terrorism at large.

In a post on X, it said, "All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by Hon'ble MP Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with Hon'ble Speaker of the House of Representatives, Parliament of Malaysia (Dewan Rakyat), H.E. YB Tan Sri Dato' (Dr.) Johari bin Abdul and briefed on India's unwavering policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, and sought cooperation of Parliamentarians of Malaysia in our collective fight against terrorism. Hon'ble Speaker of Malaysia reaffirmed Malaysia's commitment to peace, and thanked the All-Party Parliamentary Delegation for the briefing on India's approach in dealing with terrorism at large."

Advertisement

An all-party delegation from India, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, held a series of key diplomatic engagements in Malaysia, meeting with representatives of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), as part of a broader outreach to strengthen regional ties and convey India's stance on peace and counter-terrorism.

The first meeting was held with the DAP, where the Malaysian delegation was headed by YB Tuan M. Kulasegaran V. Murugeson, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reforms). The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, including regional peace, legal cooperation, and the fight against terrorism.

Advertisement

The Indian delegation later met with representatives of PKR, the People's Justice Party. The Malaysian side was led by YB Senator Saraswathy Kandasami, Deputy Minister of National Unity. Both meetings highlighted the growing collaboration and diplomatic engagement between India and Malaysia.

Expressing concern over the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Malaysian leaders acknowledged India's "measured" response and reiterated their support for peace and regional stability.

The Indian delegation includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lala, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi; TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee; CPI-M's John Brittas; and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, among others. Their visit is part of a multi-nation tour to brief international partners on India's counter-terrorism efforts and promote regional cooperation.

The delegation's tour includes stops in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, underscoring India's commitment to regional peace, security, and development. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts