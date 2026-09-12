Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim meets Russian President Putin on sidelines of BRICS summit, discuss cooperation between two countries

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday night held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Posting about the meet the Malaysian PM said, "Upon arriving in New Delhi, I immediately held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. The meeting, which began around 11 p.m., took place in a friendly atmosphere and provided space for us to assess the progress of Malaysia-Russia relations and establish several concrete steps to strengthen cooperation between the two countries. I raised the need to accelerate efforts to realize direct flights between Malaysia and Russia, as well as visa-free travel facilities as previously agreed, to boost tourism, trade, and investment between the two countries."

Advertisement

In his meeting with the Russian President, Ibrahim proposed the establishment of a special mechanism between Malaysia and Russia to coordinate and accelerate the implementation of all agreements.

Advertisement

"I also expressed appreciation for Russia's support of joint energy cooperation with Malaysia. Both countries possess strengths and expertise that can be combined to expand cooperation in this strategic sector for mutual benefit. Our discussion also touched on increasing Malaysian palm oil imports to the Russian market, alongside exploring efforts to double the value of Malaysia-Russia trade. Most importantly, every agreement reached must be promptly translated into implementation. Therefore, I proposed the establishment of a special mechanism between Malaysia and Russia to coordinate and accelerate the implementation of all agreements, and this proposal was agreed to by President Putin. At the end of the meeting, I reiterated the invitation from Yang di-Pertuan Agong to President Putin to undertake a State Visit to Malaysia. Insha-Allah, this future visit will open a new chapter in the increasingly close, mature, and mutually beneficial Malaysia-Russia relations," he said.

Ibrahim arrived in New Delhi late on Friday. The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed him highlighting India's long standing ties with Malaysia.

Advertisement

"Heartiest welcome to the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Mr. Anwar Ibrahim for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. He was received by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport," the MEA said.

The ministry said India and Malaysia share close and longstanding ties, marked by growing cooperation across trade, investment, digital economy, defence and security. It added that Ibrahim's visit builds on the momentum of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia earlier this year.

"India and Malaysia share close and longstanding ties, marked by growing cooperation across trade, investment, digital economy, defence and security. The visit builds on the momentum of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Malaysia earlier this year," the post added.

BRICS has emerged as a key platform for coordinating economic policy among major emerging economies. It serves as the principal forum where these nations shape a common position on global governance. Through sustained dialogue, it has become a channel for advancing the interests of the Global South within multilateral institutions. Its agenda spans development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges. The grouping reflects the growing economic weight and aspirations of emerging economies globally. It provides members with a platform to share experiences and address common challenges. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)