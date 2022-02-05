Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir discharged from heart hospital

96-year-old two-time former premier, once world’s oldest leader, was admitted to the coronary care unit

Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir discharged from heart hospital

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad- File photo

Kuala Lumpur, February 5

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was discharged on Saturday from the National Heart Institute two weeks after he was admitted and will recuperate at home, the hospital said.

The 96-year-old two-time former premier, once the world’s oldest leader, was admitted to the coronary care unit on Jan 20 for the third time in just over a month. The latest hospital stay followed an elective medical procedure at the same facility on Jan 7. In December, he was admitted for a full medical checkup and observation.

The hospital said Mahathir will have to follow up for continuation of his medical treatment, without giving any details.

His prolonged stay at the hospital has sparked concerns over his health. But the nonagenarian said in a video message on Friday that he is recovering well.

The brief video posted on social media showed Mahathir walking into his house unassisted, reading a newspaper and having tea with his wife. Mahathir said in the video that he has been allowed to return home in the day but goes back to the hospital in the evening.

He looked frail and weaker than usual as he thanked those who had prayed for his recovery and sent him flowers and cards.

“My hope is that soon I would be able to recover fully,” he added.

Mahathir has had two coronary bypass surgeries but was still robust and sharp witted. He led the opposition to a historic election victory in 2018 that ousted a corruption-tainted government in the first peaceful transfer of power since Malaysia’s independence in 1957.

Mahathir became the world’s oldest leader at 92 for a second stint but that triumph lasted only 22 months as his government collapsed due to infighting. That didn’t stop him, and Mahathir formed a new ethnic Malay party in 2020 to oppose the new leadership. AP

 

 

#mahathir mohamad #malaysia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Holiday in Shimla today after roads blocked due to heavy snowfall

2
Punjab Election

We need someone 'honest' at top in Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

3
Nation

AIMIM chief Owaisi rejects 'Z' security, asks govt to file case under UAPA

4
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

5
Nation

Punjab and Haryana HC grants interim anticipatory bail to 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Munmun Dutta

6
Haryana

Gurugram money heist: How doctors and a gangster planned multicrore burglary

7
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

8
Nation

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

9
J & K Exclusive

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

10
Diaspora

Did Canada truck protesters smash windows, threaten reporters and abuse racial minorities in Ottawa?

Don't Miss

View All
Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Top Stories

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in J&K constituencies

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

Baramulla gets two new constituencies - Kunzer and Tangmarg ...

Jolts of earthquake felt in Kashmir, Noida and other areas

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

Minaret of famous Kashmir shrine tilted by jolt

Would have been surprised had it been the other way round: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit terms the de...

‘Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated, she is critical’, says doctor

Lata Mangeshkar not doing well, put back on ventilator: Doctor

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild s...

PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad, CM not present at airport

PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad, CM not present at airport

Modi lands at Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon to dedicate to...

Cities

View All

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in Punjab’

Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress: Bikram Majithia

SGPC flays removal of Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa's statue in Pakistan's Haripur

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Triangular contest on most seats in Amritsar district

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Missing man’s body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Missing Himachal man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

At 13°C, Friday was the second coldest day of February in Chandigarh in past 11 years

Chandigarh: No walk-ins, GMCH, PGI rely on tele-consultation for now

Probe relief to accused denied bail by courts: High Court

Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

SAD, AAP protest outside ED office in Jalandhar

Constituency watch: Chabbewal

Illegal mining unabated on Sutlej riverbed in Phillaur

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

Ludhiana: 20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Cops on ‘dummy’ postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross Rs 13-cr mark

Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Punjabi poetry book released