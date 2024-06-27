Maldives arrests two serving ministers for performing alleged black magic on President Muizzu: Reports

Male, June 27
Maldives police have arrested two serving ministers for allegedly performing black magic on President Mohamed Muizzu, local media reported on Thursday.
Shamnaz Saleem, who was a state minister at the Environment Ministry, her ex-husband Adam Rameez, who was serving as a minister at the President's Office, and two others were arrested, local media said quoting the police, which, however, declined to share any information about the reasons or the alleged performance of black magic.
“Shamnaz, alongside two other individuals, was arrested on Sunday. All three of them have been remanded in custody for seven days. She was suspended from her post on Wednesday as per the Environment Ministry,” news portal Sun.mv reported, adding, Rameez too has been suspended on Thursday.
Incidentally, both Shamnaz and Rameez have worked with Muizzu as members of the Male City Council when he was serving as the city's Mayor.
Media reported that after Muizzu assumed office as the President in November last year, Shamnaz was appointed as a state minister first at Muliaage, the official residence of the president and then transferred to the Environment Ministry.
“Rameez, during his time at Male City Council, was known as a close aide of Muizzu, who was the mayor at that time,” Sun.mv said further and added, “However, he has been absent from the public light in the past five months or so.” Neither the Maldives government nor the President's office has made any official comment on the issue.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition to raise NEET-UG issue in both Houses of Parliament on Friday; government says 'ready' to respond
Decision taken at meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders; Oppos...
CBI makes first arrests in NEET-UG paper leak case, nabs 2 suspects from Bihar's Patna
The suspects allegedly provided safe accommodation to aspira...
Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov
Says they are not fighting with the Ukrainian regime but wit...
NDA open to having Deputy Speaker in Lok Sabha, say sources
There was no Deputy Speaker during the previous Lok Sabha
Jalandhar West bypoll: Shiromani Akali Dal announces support to BSP nominee, disowns its candidate
Move draws sharp reaction from rebel party leaders; say will...