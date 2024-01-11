Maldives’ coalition relied on anti-India rant: EU report

PTI

London, January 10

The ruling coalition of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) and the People’s National Congress (PNC) deployed anti-India sentiments and attempted to spread disinformation around this theme during the 2023 presidential elections, according to a report issued by the European Union.

The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) to Maldives published its final report on Tuesday on the two rounds of election that took place on September 9 and 30 last year.

Following an 11-week-long observation in the archipelagic nation in the Indian Ocean, upon the invitation of the national authorities, the EU EOM found the campaign run by the PPM-PNC coalition was based on fears of Indian influences on the nation.

“EU EOM observers noted instances of derogatory language, directed towards the President, on the side of the PPM-PNC,” reads the report.

“Their campaign included anti-Indian sentiments, based on fears of Indian influences and anxiety regarding a presence of Indian military personnel inside the country. This theme was subject to multiple online disinformation attempts,” it said.

The incumbent President at the time, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), was seeking a re-election last year in the country’s presidential system of government. PNC’s Mohamed Muizzu, backed by the Opposition PPM-PNC coalition, beat him to win the election with 54 per cent of the votes.

The report comes amid an ongoing controversy which saw India summon the High Commissioner of Maldives after a row broke out over derogatory posts made by three deputy ministers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lakshadweep visit.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #England #London #Maldives