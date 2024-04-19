Maldives ex-Prez’s jail term overturned

Male, April 18

A Maldives high court overturned former president Abdulla Yameen's 11-year jail term on Thursday and asked a lower court to restart criminal proceedings against him.

Yameen was convicted in December 2022 of corruption and money laundering over kickbacks from a private company relating to the award of islands for tourism development while he was president.

The high court overturned the prison sentence due to procedural irregularities and ordered the lower court to restart the trial on charges of bribery and money laundering. Yameen is also on trial for separate bribery charges at the court.

His party, which supported President Mohamed Muizzu, backed an “India Out” campaign. — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Maldives