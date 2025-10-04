Maldives Govt defends police action amid 'Lootuvaifi' protest in Male

Male [Maldives ], October 4 (ANI): The Government of Maldives responded to the "Lootuvaifi, Lootuvaifi!" protests, which took place in the country on Friday night by the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), reaffirming its commitment to uphold the democratic right to peaceful assembly. The Government stressed that the police action came in the wake of the participants defying the designated routes. The MDP has accused the government of police brutality as thousands of people had turned up on Friday night to participate in the Lootuvaifi protest against the policies of the Muizzu government, alleging widespread corruption and deteriorating living conditions.

The demonstration was joined by former Maldives President Ibrahim Solih and former Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.

The largest political party of the Maldives, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), alleged that at least six people have been detained by the police and demanded their immediate, unconditional release.

Former Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, who is also the President of MDP, in a post on X condemned the use of Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRADs) by Muizzu's government against MDP supporters and peaceful demonstrators in Male on Friday night. He also condemned the "violent dispersal and indiscriminate arrests of peaceful demonstrators" in Male and raised concerns about human rights and police brutality.

I strongly condemn the violent dispersal and indiscriminate arrests of peaceful demonstrators in Malé tonight, as well as the excessive force used by Dr. Muizzu's government. These actions raise serious concerns about human rights and police brutality. We remain committed to… pic.twitter.com/kLp1e42gNO — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) October 3, 2025

Former President Ibrahim Solih also condemned the disproportionate government action against the protestors.

Deeply concerned by reports of the interception by Israel of the Global Sumud flotilla carrying vital humanitarian aid to Gaza. Denial of humanitarian aid to Gaza’s starving civilian population contravenes international law and violates the sanctity of human dignity. We in the… — Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (@ibusolih) October 3, 2025

Ali Ihusaan, the Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, countered the allegations, sharing a video on X where he said that equipment was forcibly taken from an on-duty police officer and said that such actions are not considered a part of peaceful political activity.

"Forcibly taking equipment from an on-duty police officer is not considered a peaceful political activity, as it involves coercive or violent actions that disrupt law enforcement duties."

Forcibly taking equipment from an on-duty police officer is not considered a peaceful political activity, as it involves coercive or violent actions that disrupt law enforcement duties. pic.twitter.com/k6a2DJYl9U — Minister of Homeland Security & Technology (@min_mohst) October 3, 2025

In another post on X Ilhusaan shared how the police had approved an alternative route for the MDP event, which was disregarded, "suggesting that their intent may not have been to hold a peaceful event".

In a statement issued on October 2, MDP slammed the Muizzu government and said that the basic rights guaranteed by the Constitution have been violated, the living conditions of the people are deteriorating day by day due to "theft and corruption committed by the government". It also accused the government of trying to destroy the independent media.

Sharing other local issues such as hike in commodity, electricity prices, MDP said that the confidence of the financial institutions has been completely lost and the country's economy has declined to an unprecedented level.

It thus gave a call for both party members and civilians to participate in the rally.

The Maldives Government, in its official statement on Saturday, reaffirmed its commitment to upholding democratic rights, including the right to freedom of peaceful assembly.

Referring to the police statement dated October 1 where the Maldives Police Service had reiterated that all protests and rallies, must be conducted in accordance with the Freedom of Assembly Act, the government said, "Despite this, and the subsequent reminders by the Police, participants defied the designated route and forced their way into Majeedhee Magu, - the busiest street in the Capital Male', disrupting public order, breaking police barricades and seizing police shields and obstructing police duties. The Government reiterates that the Maldives Police Service acted responsibly and with restraint in ensuring public safety, even in the face of obstruction and provocation from the protesters."

"The Government of Maldives respects and fully supports the right to protest and the right to freedom of expression to be exercised peacefully in accordance with the law.", it said. (ANI)

