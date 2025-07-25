DT
Home / World / "Maldives people should be able to use UPI as technical work concludes," FS Misri says

"Maldives people should be able to use UPI as technical work concludes," FS Misri says

ANI
Updated At : 10:10 PM Jul 25, 2025 IST
Male [Maldives], July 25 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu reviewed the entire gamut of issues in the bilateral relationship during their engagements.

Misri, while addressing a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on the Prime Minister's visit to Maldives, said that the Network-to-Network Agreement between India's NPCI International Payment Limited (NIPL) and the Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) on UPI in Maldives was signed.

Misri said, "The implementation agreement has been signed today. The technical work is now required, and people should be able to use UPI as soon as the technical work and the operationalisation of the MoU are concluded."

Misri highlighted that upon arrival, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour.

"This morning, on arrival at the airport, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and members of his Cabinet. This was a very special gesture by the President. The Prime Minister was also accorded a ceremonial guard of honour and welcomed with a special cultural performance. In the afternoon today, the Prime Minister and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu held restricted and delegation-level talks. This gave both leaders the opportunity to review the entire gamut of issues in the bilateral relationship," he said.

Misri said that PM Modi and Muizzu participated in a symbolic tree planting ceremony at Sultan Park under 'EK Ped Maa Ke Naam' (a tree for Mother) initiative.

Misri said, "The two leaders were together for a tree plantation event which is being carried out under the initiative taken by PM Modi in India, 'EK Ped Maa Ke Naam'. PM Modi also handed over two BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita & Maitri) Cubes that will be of great relevance in medical emergencies," he said.

On the announcement of the initiation of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement between India and the Maldives, Misri said, "I cannot point to an exact timeline. This is an FTA that we should be able to conclude rather quickly."

Misri while answering a question regarding the now deleted social media post of Abdullah bin Mohammed Ibrahim, brother-in-law of Muizzu, reportedly criticising PM Modi amid his visit to the Maldives, said that India-Maldives ties have withstood such comments.

"Our ties are strong enough to withstand some of these passing remarks that have been made and have also withstood the test of time. I would prefer to look forward. By going with everything that has happened today and especially in the past 9-10 months since President Mohamed Muizzu visited India, the future is undoubtedly and unquestionably bright."

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the Maldives at the invitation of President Muizzu. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

