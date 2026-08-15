Maldives reaffirms commitment to advance close partnership with India in Independence Day greetings

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): As India celebrates its 80th Independence Day with fervour and enthusiasm, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu reaffirmed the commitment of the country to deepen partnership with India and the enduring friendship between the people.

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In a post on X, he extended greetings to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government and the people of India on the joyous occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

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"Eight decades of Independence reflect the aspirations, resilience and enduring spirit of the Government and people of India. On this auspicious occasion, I reaffirm the commitment of the Government of Maldives to further advance our close partnership built upon mutual respect, shared prosperity and enduring friendship between our two peoples," he said.

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I extend warmest greetings to Her Excellency President Droupadi Murmu, @rashtrapatibhvn, His Excellency Prime Minister @narendramodi, the Government and the friendly people of India on the joyous occasion of their 80th Independence Day. Eight decades of Independence reflect the… pic.twitter.com/GWUp7tuAqs — Dr Mohamed Muizzu (@MMuizzu) August 15, 2026

Wishes have poured in from across the world as India celebrates Independence Day.

In a series of posts on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal extended greetings of foreign ministries of Somalia, Romania, Moldova, Armenia, Georgia, Serbia and Slovenia.

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Other countries that extended wishes to India include Cyprus, Albania, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Estonia.

Israel, Latvia, Jordan, Lithuania, Russia and Malaysia also joined in wishing India as it heralds into the 80th year of independence.

Foreign Ministries of Montenegro, Paraguay, Egypt, Chile and Dominica also joined in wishing India.

Meanwhile, in a series of posts on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for their greetings.

Thank you Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay for your warm wishes. Thank you for your warm wishes my friend! @EmmanuelMacron https://t.co/DuS16Kb4w6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2026 We deeply cherish our special and enduring partnership with Bhutan, which continues to go from strength to strength.@tsheringtobgay https://t.co/xrSgPHTLDU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2026 He also thanked Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah and Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairperson Rabi Lamichhane for their wishes and said that India stands committed to working together to further strengthen the multifaceted and age-old civilizational ties between India and Nepal for the mutual prosperity and well-being of the people of the two nations.