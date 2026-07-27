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Home / World / Maldives urges SAARC revival for "regional peace and cooperation"

Maldives urges SAARC revival for "regional peace and cooperation"

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ANI
Updated At : 10:58 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Male [Maldives], July 27 (ANI): Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu on Sunday called for the revival of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), urging member states to resolve differences via dialogue in the interest of the region.

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He made the remarks while speaking at the Independence Day ceremony, celebrating 61 years of Maldives' Independence.

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Muizzu referred to the current impasse within the SAARC grouping and reiterated that differences should be resolved through dialogue.

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As per the statement, he called on SAARC member states to return to the negotiating table in the interest of regional peace and cooperation.

He added that the Maldives stands ready to serve as a mediator in order to break the deadlock being currently faced by the grouping.

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In his wide-ranging remarks delivered in front of 113 diplomats representing 43 countries and international organisations, the Maldivian President also elaborated on the government's foreign policy, and called on the international community to resolve disputes through peaceful dialogue.

Meanwhile, earlier in July, Bangladesh also voiced its support towards deepening cooperation within South Asia and urged for bridging the gap between potential and performance.

Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed listed key measures to revive the body and said, "The organisation needs stronger implementation capacity, greater financial strength, more effective specialised mechanisms and a practical culture of follow-up."

Significantly, Obaed mentioned that Bangladesh is mulling, after conversations with member countries of SAARC, it would coordinate closer cooperation between the partner countries for "convening of a senior officials meeting and the possibility of a special session of the Council of Ministers."

The SAARC grouping is a regional political and economic organisation comprising of eight Member States-- Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

While the grouping aims to promote economic cooperation, regional integration and development across South Asia, it has seen a deadlock in recent years, largely due to continued incidents of cross-border terrorism by Pakistan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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