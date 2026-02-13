Male [Maldives], February 13 (ANI): Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has congratulated Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman on the party's remarkable victory in the country's 13th National Parliamentary Elections.

In a post on X, President Muizzu extended warm regards and expressed optimism about future bilateral relations, congratulating the BNP leadership on the party's electoral success.

"Congratulations @trahmanbnp on Bangladesh Nationalist Party's remarkable victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Elections held in Bangladesh," he wrote.

Congratulations @trahmanbnp on Bangladesh Nationalist Party's remarkable victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Elections held in Bangladesh. I extend my warm regards and look forward to working closely together, to further advance and deepen the longstanding friendship and… — Dr Mohamed Muizzu (@MMuizzu) February 13, 2026

Building on his message, President Muizzu emphasised the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries.

"I extend my warm regards and look forward to working closely together to further advance and deepen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the Maldives and Bangladesh," President Muizzu added.

Expressing confidence about the future trajectory of ties, he stated: "I am confident that our partnership will continue to grow in scope and strength in the years ahead."

This congratulatory message arrives amid the official declaration of results for 297 parliamentary constituencies by Bangladesh's Election Commission (EC).

Results for Chattogram-2 and Chattogram-4 remain suspended and will be announced later, while the outcome of one other constituency was deferred earlier, as reported by Prothom Alo.

The EC issued separate suspension letters for Sherpur-2, Chattogram-2, and Chattogram-4 on February 12 due to pending court cases.

The result for Sherpur-2 has since been declared, though its official gazette publication is currently on hold.

The elections, held on Thursday alongside a concurrent referendum, saw a voter turnout of 60.26 per cent for the referendum component.

Across the 297 declared seats, a total of 48,074,429 'Yes' votes were cast in the referendum compared to 22,565,627 'No' votes.

These figures were shared by EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed during a media briefing at the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Friday.

In the parliamentary results for these 297 seats, the BNP and its allies secured a decisive 212 seats, marking a landslide victory.

The 11-party alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami won 77 seats.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh took one seat, and independent candidates claimed seven.

A further breakdown shows the BNP winning 209 seats independently.

Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats; NCP, six; Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, two; Khelafat Majlis, one; Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP), one; Ganosamhati Andolon, one; and Gono Odhikar Parishad, one, as per Prothom Alo.

The overwhelming 'Yes' victory in the referendum, conducted to endorse the constitutional proposals outlined in the July National Charter, provides strong public backing for implementing proposed state reforms.

Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed reiterated these voting figures in his briefing to journalists at the Election Building in Agargaon today, according to Prothom Alo.

This decisive endorsement signals widespread support for advancing institutional and constitutional changes following Bangladesh's recent political transition.

It sets the stage for the new BNP-led government to proceed with these reforms, building on the historic electoral mandate that prompted international congratulations, including from Maldivian President Muizzu. (ANI)

