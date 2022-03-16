Maldivian Prez thanks India for aid

New Delhi, March 15
Maldivian President Ibrahim Solih thanked India for its help during Covid, highlighting that India donated vaccines and aided the island nation on many occasions.
During an address on Sunday, Solih thanked Maldives’ friendly bilateral partners who assisted it in Covid response efforts. “India donated the most number of vaccines. India helped several countries during the pandemic, especially with the supply of vaccines, he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was addressing her dai...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...