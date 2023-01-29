Mali defends ties with Russia, opposes options for UN force

United Nations, January 28

Mali's foreign minister defended the military government's cooperation with Russia on Friday and rejected three options proposed by the United Nations’ chief to reconfigure the UN peacekeeping force in the west African country where Al-Qaida and Islamic State extremist groups are driving insecurity.

Abdoulaye Diop told the UN Security Council that security was the country's top priority and Mali would not continue to justify its partnership with Russia, which was providing training and equipment to the military. He did not mention Russia's Wagner Group, the private military contractor with ties to the Kremlin.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' internal review released this week of the 17,500-strong UN mission noted that Mali's longstanding security partnership with France and others deteriorated over concerns about Wagner Group personnel operating in support of the Malian armed forces. — AP