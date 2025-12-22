"Malta appreciates Indian presence, culture": Ambassador Reuben Gauci

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): High Commissioner (Ambassador) of the Republic of Malta to India, Reuben Gauci, hailed the country's ties with India, noting the presence of the Indian diaspora in Malta and the Maltese community in India.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi at the World Sarangi Day event, Gauci called for cultural exchange between India and Malta, stating that he has invited Maltese artists, writers, singers, and chefs to India to share Maltese culture.

Reuben Gauci said, "When someone participates in a cultural concert, it makes their soul better. I have been in India for more than five years, and there is a large Indian community in Malta and a large Maltese community here. My country really appreciates the Indian presence and culture. I have invited a lot of Maltese artists, writers, singers and even chefs to India to share Maltese culture, just like Indian artists go to Malta for. World Sarangi Day is a show of Indian culture."

The first-ever World Sarangi Day was organised by Saurang Sangeet Society, an NGO working in the areas of art and culture, in memory of Sarangi legend Ustad Sabri Khan.

India and Malta have maintained healthy ties, and on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries in September 2025, Reuben Gauci stated that Malta was keen on the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) deal, further stating that the FTA would only increase trade with India.

"This is the 60th anniversary of the India-Malta relationship, which was established on 10th March 1965. We view the bilateral relationship between India and Malta as very important. India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Malta. We are looking to expand trade with India. 112 Indian companies are established in Malta. We are very keen on the EU-India FTA negotiations. We believe that the FTA will increase trade with India." Gauci told ANI. (ANI)

